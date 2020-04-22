Madison County seeks input on community needs

Madison County seeks public input for a community needs assessment after being awarded $1.75 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Madison County Community Development $1.75 million in CARES Act stimulus funding through the Community Development Block Grant- COVID-19 program in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Madison County was notified in early April that it was awarded the funding. Funds will be distributed throughout Madison County, Alton and Granite City and can be used for projects benefiting low- and moderate-income people.

Community Development Administrator Trudy Bodenbach said at the direction of HUD, the first step in determining how the funds are distributed starts with conducting a community needs assessment.

“Once the community needs assessment is completed, Community Development will be able to develop goals and objectives from which projects can be funded,” Bodenbach said.

Bodenbach said the Grants Committee will work with the County Board to determine how the funds will be used.

“We will be required to follow specific guidelines on how the money can be used, including the types of projects,” Bodenbach said.

County Board member David Michael, Grants Committee chair, said CDBG funding plays an instrumental role in advancing locally driven projects that create jobs and contribute to economic growth.

“I encourage municipal leaders and small business owners to go online and fill out the needs assessment,” Michael said. “This funding will go toward helping Madison County communities that are affected by this pandemic.”

MCCD developed the community needs assessment in response to hardships related to the pandemic. The assessment will focus on healthcare needs, public service needs, and rent and mortgage assistance.

Madison County residents, municipalities, townships, homeless providers, food pantries, healthcare providers, first responders, banking institutions, landlords, housing managers and beyond are encouraged to take a few moments to complete the assessment at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MN3XFTX .

The survey link will be open through 3 p.m. Thursday, April 30. Additional questions may be directed to lmmersinger@co.madison.il.us.