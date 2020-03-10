Madison County set to award $1.15 million in recreation grants

× Expand Photo by Caleb Motsinger As she volunteers her time for the Alton Parks and Recreation Department, Addison Cartwright, a May graduate of Alton High School, pulls weeds around the fountain at Gordon Moore Park’s Nan Elliot Memorial Rose Garden. Leaders of the Drug Free Alton Coalition say volunteer work, sports and faith-based events are helpful in deterring drug problems.

Madison County is set to award $1.153 million in funding for park and recreational projects in communities throughout the county.

The Grants Committee approved $1,153,814 in Park Enhancement Program grant funding on Monday and the County Board will take action on March 18.

The PEP grants range from between $15,000 and $110,000 and including funds for projects such as tennis courts, outdoor volleyball courts, an off-leash dog park, playground equipment, ADA improvements, sporting equipment, outdoor lighting and more. The funding will be combined with city, village, township and park district funds to finance the projects.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the PEP program is successful thanks to the taxpayers. He said the 1-10th of 1 percent sales tax was approved by voters in 2000 under the Illinois Metro-East Park and Recreation District Act and is administered by Madison County’s Community Development Department.

“Since its establishment, the funds have been used to improve parks and recreational facilities across the county,” Prenzler said.

In the program’s 20 years, more than $22 million has been awarded, according to officials. Municipalities can apply annually for a grant.

County Board member and Grants Committee Chair David Michael said this program benefits taxpayers countywide.

“We have a vast network of parks and recreational facilities within the county and these things enhance the quality of life for all our residents,” Michael said. “People in every community can go to their local park and point to something that was built with the sales tax funding.”

Prenzler said not only do residents enjoy the amenities at parks and recreational facilities, but so do visitors.

“This helps contribute positively toward the county’s overall economic development,” he said.

2020 PEP grant requests

Alhambra Township

Amount Requested: $15,000

Alhambra Township Park, concrete, oil and chip parking lots and park pathways including walking paths

Alton Park & Recreation

Amount Requested: $110,924

Alton Park and Recreation: recreation equipment

Gordon Moore Park: repayment of PEP loan, Simpson Tennis Courts

All city parks: ADA pathway improvements

Rock Springs Park: playground equipment

Norside Park: erosion control

Village of Bethalto

Amount Requested: $38,320

Town & Country Swimming Pool in Central Park: loan repayment

Bethalto Central Park: install futsal court and basketball court with fixtures, install four pickle ball courts

Chouteau Township

Amount Requested: $16,760

Chouteau Township Park: brick walkway with trees and shrubs

Collinsville Park and Recreation

Amount Requested: $89,604

Glidden Park: revival and update including replacement of hockey rink, repair interior roadway, add pickleball courts, replace outdated amenities and replace restroom, shelter upgrades, new drinking fountains

Collinsville Township

Amount Requested: $15,000

Senior Center

Exercise equipment including weights, mats, blocks, bands, elliptical machine

Speaking Podium

Scanner/Fax/Copier for participants to track progress

Wall Racks for scheduling

Micro-air fryer based on restricted dietary needs of clients

Food processor

Steam table, pans, utensils, safety glass shelf

Round tables for meeting room

East Alton Park and Recreation

Amount Requested: $25,179

Keasler Recreation Complex: loan repayment for Keasler renovation, three three-row rollable bleachers

Van Preter Park: six five-row bleachers

City of Edwardsville

Amount Requested: $106,524

Plummer Family Park: repay PEP loan

Edwardsville Township: $15,000

Township Park: tennis court resurfacing

Foster Township

Amount Requested: $15,996

Foster Township Park: repay loan for museum, new playground equipment

Village of Glen Carbon

Amount Requested: $51,860

Miner Park: replacement of existing wooden park with new playground

Village of Godfrey

Amount Requested: $71,868

Glazebrook Park: turf soccer fields

Granite City Park District:

Amount Requested: $120,736

Granite City Park: field groomer

Stern Park: new outdoor volleyball court, removal of asphalt and basketball court

Worthen Park: installation of a half-mile walking trail, construction of off-leash dog park

Village of Hamel:

Amount Requested: $15,000

Hamel Community Park/Building: resurface basketball court, replace fencing, upgrade light fixture; HVAC upgrades to community center, development of Hamel Dog Park, which includes ADA-compliant walkways from MCT Trail, fencing, dog park amenities

Village of Hartford:

Amount Requested: $15,000

7th Street Park: install additional lighting around the walking path

City of Highland

Amount Requested: $39,116

Rinderer Park: completion of park and playground with more equipment

Village of Livingston

Amount Requested: $15,000

John Slifka Memorial Park: installation of 48-inch vinyl chainlink fence, installation of shade structure with concrete pad, landscape repairs, playground equipment

City of Madison

Amount Requested: $15,365

Replace broken playground equipment at the corner of 8th St. and Alton, replace rubber mulch

Village of Marine

Amount Requested: $15,000

Village Park: picnic tables and new electric service

Village of Maryville

Amount Requested: $31,264

Drost Park: PEP loan repayment, ADA-accessible walking trail

Nameoki Township

Amount Requested: $14,606

Fairmont Avenue Park: playground equipment, pea gravel, tree-trimming, signs; paint, brushes, rollers

New Douglas Township

Amount Requested: $13,269

New Douglas Township Park: additional sporting equipment

New Douglas RecPlex: landscaping at the RecPlex, sporting equipment for RecPlex

Village of New Douglas

Amount Requested: $15,000

New water meter and waterline to the park, new playground equipment, swinging benches, concrete benches with planters

Village of Pontoon Beach

Amount Requested: $23,592

Lakeside Park: loan repayment

Roxana Community Park District

Amount Requested: $14,900

Roxana Park: dugout renovation at the Picnic Diamond youth baseball-softball field

Village of South Roxana

Amount Requested: $15,000

Jurjaveich Park: more playground equipment for new park

St. Jacob Park District

Amount Requested: $15,000

Baseball field development, drainage, pavilion repair, basketball court

Tri-Township Park District

Amount Requested: $64,595

One 72-inch John Deere mower, one 60-inch John Deere mower, phone app for the park (hoot owl software), backstop netting for Field No. 4 (main diamond), flooring in the activity center, landscaping trails, roof on main pavilion

Venice Park District

Amount Requested: $15,000

Repayment for the loan once IDNR releases funds for OSLAD

Williamson

Amount Requested: $15,000

Scope of Project:

Williamson Park: repay loan, maintain court

Wood River Parks and Recreation

Amount Requested: $42,520

Repayment of outstanding PEP loan, payment on new loan that will be requested for mower in April

Wood River Township

Amount Requested: $26,556

Kutter Park: removal of mulch at playground and replacement with pour in place rubberized surface

Village of Worden

Amount Requested: $15,000

Annual payment of the Park & Recreation loan

