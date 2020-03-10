Madison County set to award $1.15 million in recreation grants

Photo by Caleb Motsinger
Madison County is set to award $1.153 million in funding for park and recreational projects in communities throughout the county.
The Grants Committee approved $1,153,814 in Park Enhancement Program grant funding on Monday and the County Board will take action on March 18.
The PEP grants range from between $15,000 and $110,000 and including funds for projects such as tennis courts, outdoor volleyball courts, an off-leash dog park, playground equipment, ADA improvements, sporting equipment, outdoor lighting and more. The funding will be combined with city, village, township and park district funds to finance the projects.
County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the PEP program is successful thanks to the taxpayers. He said the 1-10th of 1 percent sales tax was approved by voters in 2000 under the Illinois Metro-East Park and Recreation District Act and is administered by Madison County’s Community Development Department.
“Since its establishment, the funds have been used to improve parks and recreational facilities across the county,” Prenzler said.
In the program’s 20 years, more than $22 million has been awarded, according to officials. Municipalities can apply annually for a grant.
County Board member and Grants Committee Chair David Michael said this program benefits taxpayers countywide.
“We have a vast network of parks and recreational facilities within the county and these things enhance the quality of life for all our residents,” Michael said. “People in every community can go to their local park and point to something that was built with the sales tax funding.”
Prenzler said not only do residents enjoy the amenities at parks and recreational facilities, but so do visitors.
“This helps contribute positively toward the county’s overall economic development,” he said.
2020 PEP grant requests
Alhambra Township
Amount Requested: $15,000
Alhambra Township Park, concrete, oil and chip parking lots and park pathways including walking paths
Alton Park & Recreation
Amount Requested: $110,924
Alton Park and Recreation: recreation equipment
Gordon Moore Park: repayment of PEP loan, Simpson Tennis Courts
All city parks: ADA pathway improvements
Rock Springs Park: playground equipment
Norside Park: erosion control
Village of Bethalto
Amount Requested: $38,320
Town & Country Swimming Pool in Central Park: loan repayment
Bethalto Central Park: install futsal court and basketball court with fixtures, install four pickle ball courts
Chouteau Township
Amount Requested: $16,760
Chouteau Township Park: brick walkway with trees and shrubs
Collinsville Park and Recreation
Amount Requested: $89,604
Glidden Park: revival and update including replacement of hockey rink, repair interior roadway, add pickleball courts, replace outdated amenities and replace restroom, shelter upgrades, new drinking fountains
Collinsville Township
Amount Requested: $15,000
Senior Center
Exercise equipment including weights, mats, blocks, bands, elliptical machine
Speaking Podium
Scanner/Fax/Copier for participants to track progress
Wall Racks for scheduling
Micro-air fryer based on restricted dietary needs of clients
Food processor
Steam table, pans, utensils, safety glass shelf
Round tables for meeting room
East Alton Park and Recreation
Amount Requested: $25,179
Keasler Recreation Complex: loan repayment for Keasler renovation, three three-row rollable bleachers
Van Preter Park: six five-row bleachers
City of Edwardsville
Amount Requested: $106,524
Plummer Family Park: repay PEP loan
Edwardsville Township: $15,000
Township Park: tennis court resurfacing
Foster Township
Amount Requested: $15,996
Foster Township Park: repay loan for museum, new playground equipment
Village of Glen Carbon
Amount Requested: $51,860
Miner Park: replacement of existing wooden park with new playground
Village of Godfrey
Amount Requested: $71,868
Glazebrook Park: turf soccer fields
Granite City Park District:
Amount Requested: $120,736
Granite City Park: field groomer
Stern Park: new outdoor volleyball court, removal of asphalt and basketball court
Worthen Park: installation of a half-mile walking trail, construction of off-leash dog park
Village of Hamel:
Amount Requested: $15,000
Hamel Community Park/Building: resurface basketball court, replace fencing, upgrade light fixture; HVAC upgrades to community center, development of Hamel Dog Park, which includes ADA-compliant walkways from MCT Trail, fencing, dog park amenities
Village of Hartford:
Amount Requested: $15,000
7th Street Park: install additional lighting around the walking path
City of Highland
Amount Requested: $39,116
Rinderer Park: completion of park and playground with more equipment
Village of Livingston
Amount Requested: $15,000
John Slifka Memorial Park: installation of 48-inch vinyl chainlink fence, installation of shade structure with concrete pad, landscape repairs, playground equipment
City of Madison
Amount Requested: $15,365
Replace broken playground equipment at the corner of 8th St. and Alton, replace rubber mulch
Village of Marine
Amount Requested: $15,000
Village Park: picnic tables and new electric service
Village of Maryville
Amount Requested: $31,264
Drost Park: PEP loan repayment, ADA-accessible walking trail
Nameoki Township
Amount Requested: $14,606
Fairmont Avenue Park: playground equipment, pea gravel, tree-trimming, signs; paint, brushes, rollers
New Douglas Township
Amount Requested: $13,269
New Douglas Township Park: additional sporting equipment
New Douglas RecPlex: landscaping at the RecPlex, sporting equipment for RecPlex
Village of New Douglas
Amount Requested: $15,000
New water meter and waterline to the park, new playground equipment, swinging benches, concrete benches with planters
Village of Pontoon Beach
Amount Requested: $23,592
Lakeside Park: loan repayment
Roxana Community Park District
Amount Requested: $14,900
Roxana Park: dugout renovation at the Picnic Diamond youth baseball-softball field
Village of South Roxana
Amount Requested: $15,000
Jurjaveich Park: more playground equipment for new park
St. Jacob Park District
Amount Requested: $15,000
Baseball field development, drainage, pavilion repair, basketball court
Tri-Township Park District
Amount Requested: $64,595
One 72-inch John Deere mower, one 60-inch John Deere mower, phone app for the park (hoot owl software), backstop netting for Field No. 4 (main diamond), flooring in the activity center, landscaping trails, roof on main pavilion
Venice Park District
Amount Requested: $15,000
Repayment for the loan once IDNR releases funds for OSLAD
Williamson
Amount Requested: $15,000
Scope of Project:
Williamson Park: repay loan, maintain court
Wood River Parks and Recreation
Amount Requested: $42,520
Repayment of outstanding PEP loan, payment on new loan that will be requested for mower in April
Wood River Township
Amount Requested: $26,556
Kutter Park: removal of mulch at playground and replacement with pour in place rubberized surface
Village of Worden
Amount Requested: $15,000
Annual payment of the Park & Recreation loan