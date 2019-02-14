Madison County Sheriff’s Office employees pass random drug test

Madison County Sheriff's Office

Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin said he is pleased to announce the results of random drug testing of Sheriff’s Office employees.

By a random drawing, on Tuesday 20 employees from the Policemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 118 and the Sheriff’s Office administration were selected and tested at Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

Lakin himself was drawn to participate, along with individuals from Court Security, Detectives, Dispatch, Jail, and Patrol.

The testing was conducted by Midwest Occupational Medicine in Wood River.

None of the employees tested positive for drug use.

“Sheriff Lakin firmly believes in the random drug screen program and that sharing the information with the public will reinforce the department’s commitment to the citizens it serves,” a Sheriff’s Office press release states.

