Madison County Sheriff's Office to honor fallen officers

Madison County Sheriff's Office

The Madison County Sheriff's Office will acknowledge Peace Officers Memorial Day at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, as part of National Police Week.

In the department's efforts to honor current law enforcement officers and also remember those law enforcement officers, along with their friends and family, who made the ultimate sacrifice, the Madison County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard will be conducting a wreath dedication to the Police Memorial outside the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Chaplain Marc Lane will offer prayer and Sheriff John Lakin will speak. This will be a small event that will last only a few moments. Anyone who wishes to attend is welcome.

Provided here is a link to information for an upcoming Police Week event hosted by Alton Police Department.

