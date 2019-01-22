Madison County sheriff to award college scholarships

Madison County Sheriff's Office

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will award more than $50,000 in college scholarships throughout Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2019-2020 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books, and fees only. The student must be enrolled full time at a certified institution of higher learning in Illinois.

Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin will award two $500 scholarships.

There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex, or national origin. The only limitations are as follows:

Applicants must be a permanent Illinois resident

Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within Illinois

Scholarship applicant must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2018-2019 year (excluding summer session).

Applications are available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 405 Randle St. in Edwardsville, or online. Students must complete the application, answer the essay question, and return all documentation to the sheriff’s office in their permanent county of residence by March 15.

For more information, contact a local sheriff’s office, high school advising center, or college financial aid office.

