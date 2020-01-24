Madison County sheriff to award scholarship

The Illinois Sheriffs' Association will award more than $50,000 in college scholarships throughout Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2020-2021 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books, and fees only. The student must be enrolled full time at a certified institution of higher learning within the state of Illinois.

Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin will be awarding one scholarship in the amount of $500.

There will be no restriction on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex, or national origin. The only limitations are as follows:

Applicants must be a permanent Illinois resident

Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within the state of Illinois

Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2020-2021 year (excluding summer session)

Applications are available between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Madison County Sheriff's Office, 405 Randle St. in Edwardsville, or at www.ilsheriff.org. Students must complete the application, answer the essay question, and return all documentation to the sheriff's office by March 15 (must be postmarked by this date). A directory of sheriff's offices is available on the Illinois Sheriff's Association website.

For more information, contact your local sheriff's office, the Illinois Sheriff's Association, or go to the website at www.ilsheriff.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter