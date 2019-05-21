Madison County students can ride MCT for free this summer

× Expand Alton Middle School fifth-graders

Beginning Tuesday, May 28, Madison County students will have the opportunity to ride Madison County Transit buses for free, all summer long, with the 2019 MCT Summer Youth Pass.

Now in its 12th year, the pass provides free unlimited rides on MCT’s fixed-route bus system from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Passes are distributed to all Madison County students in the 7th through 12th grades and are available to those in kindergarten through sixth grade upon request. Since the program’s inception in 2008, passes have been distributed to more than 250,000 students at participating public and private schools and accounted for nearly 600,000 boardings on MCT buses. Students with a pass can hop aboard MCT and travel to summer jobs, classes, pools, parks, recreation areas, shopping centers and hundreds of other destinations throughout Madison County. MCT’s bus routes, stops and schedules are all available in Google Maps, allowing users to simply enter the start and end point of their trip, click the “Get Directions” feature and then select the bus icon for a full trip itinerary. Students looking for activities to do this summer can ride MCT to the following:

Granite City Pool at Wilson Park (served by No. 4 Madison – Edwardsville)

Edwardsville – Glen Carbon Community Pool (served by No. 17 Cougar Shuttle)

Splash City Waterpark in Collinsville (served by No. 21 East Collinsville Shuttle)

YMCA in Maryville (served by the No. 19 Edwardsville-Collinsville)

Riverbend Community Center (Near MCT Alton Station, served by Nos. 1, 8, 9, 10, 11)

MCT also owns and maintains more than 130 miles of scenic Madison County bikeways, known as the MCT Trails. With bike racks on all MCT buses and bus stops at MCT Trail intersections, students can “Bike & Bus” for a seamless ride on both the MCT Trails and buses.

“The MCT Summer Youth Pass not only creates access to transportation for Madison County families during the summer months, it’s also a great tool for educating young people on how to use public transportation and why it’s so important to our region,” MCT Managing Director Jerry Kane said.

To request a Summer Youth Pass, or for more information about MCT bus routes and schedules, students can email YouthPass@mct.org, call (618) 797-INFO (4636), visit mct.org or find Madison County Transit page on Facebook.

