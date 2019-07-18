Madison County tallying damage from floods to deliver to the state

× Expand photo by Andrew Dobson Flood of 2019

Flooding in Madison County caused an estimated $24.8 million in damage, exceeding the state’s threshold to qualify for federal assistance.

“Our communities worked tirelessly to ensure public safety and to protect the residents and businesses of the county,” Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “The municipalities and agencies submitted their damage assessment to Madison County Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday.”

County emergency management offices must submit damage assessment information to the state by July 22.

Madison County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Mary Kate Brown said 14 agencies and municipalities submitted damage assessment totaling about $24,820,228.

“Everyone compiled their costs for damage to include volunteer hours, labor costs, equipment costs, etc.,” Brown said.

Brown said the state as a whole has to meet the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Damage per capita threshold, which is $19.2 million, before the county could proceed with filing for federal reimbursement.

She said there are still reports coming in throughout the state, with some places still under water.

“Once the state receives our report, it will review the county’s numbers and we will eventually have staff members from FEMA come in and meet with each jurisdiction/entity that filed for damage reimbursement,” Brown said.

Prenzler said the hardest hit during the flood was America’s Central Port in Granite City.

“They reported more than $11.25 million in damage,” he said. “America’s Central Port has a huge economic impact on the Metro East region. They support more than 1,000 jobs and are the third largest inland port in the country.”

The damage includes costs for debris removal, emergency protective measures, road/bridge systems, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utility systems, parks and recreation and other. The total assessment is:

Alton — $3.65 million

Chouteau Township — $4,300

East Alton — $8,684

Godfrey — $13,195

Granite City — $3.391 million

Madison — $1.529 million

Madison County EMA —$22,422

Madison County Highway — $72,581

Madison County Sheriff’s Department — $63,421

Metro East Sanitary District — $2.791 million

Special Services Area No. 1 — $569,323

Venice — $275,600

Wood River Drainage and Levee District — $1.172 million

“We knew the costs would be high due to the length of the flooding, but never imagined it would exceed the state’s threshold as much as it did,” Prenzler said.

He said the process to receive federal assistance isn’t an easy one. He said in 2016, the county submitted more than $8.8 million in flood damage, met the threshold, but did not receive a federal declaration.

“It’s a difficult battle, but we are hopeful this time around,” Prenzler said.

