Madison County to award solar power grants

× Expand A portable solar power generator

Officials approved more than $406,000 on Monday in grants for projects that will energize parks with solar power in Madison County.

The Grants Committee voted to approve the $406,753 in Solar Park grants for 11 projects for parks across the county. The County Board will vote on the grants Wednesday, July 17.

“This is the first time for the Solar Park Grant program in Madison County,” Community Development Coordinator James Arnold said.

Arnold said U.S. Department of Energy funds the program, and it’s designed to assist park districts, municipal parks and recreation departments within the county to develop and enhance parks through solar power.

He said the county created the grant from leftover DOE funds. The monies were available through the remaining Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant funding the county used on lighting upgrades and from the Revolving Loan Fund for lighting upgrades for municipalities.

“This grant is yet another opportunity to make improvements to parks within Madison County, while also being energy-efficient,” Community Development Administrator Trudy Bodenbach said.

The grant is providing funding to solarize items such as lighting, restrooms, scoreboards, charging stations and more. The maximum amount awarded was $50,000.

“Five of the communities are receiving the maximum funding,” Arnold said. “All communities that applied received funding for their projects. Without this grant opportunity, these communities would not attempt solar projects.”

The grant recipients, award amounts and projects are:

Village of Hamel: $35,253 — solar array for community park building

Tri-Township Park District: $22,750 — solar lighting for trail sections currently without lights

New Douglas Township: $50,000 — solar array to power the RecPlex

Granite City Park District: $50,000 —solar array for cart barn at Legacy to charge carts

Village of Marine: $50,000 — solar array to power Village Park and lighting of walking trails

Chouteau Township: $3,964 — solar-powered lighting in park

Village of Godfrey: $50,000 — solar power concessions and restrooms at Glazebrook

Village of New Douglas: $38,841— village park solar lighting

St. Jacob Park District: $27,525 — three solar-powered scoreboards to ballfields

Village of South Roxana: $28,420 — solar-powered lighting, tables, charging stations and benches

Wood River Parks and Recreation: $50,000— solar power to Belk Park

County Board member Judy Kuhn of Trenton said she was in favor of the new program. She said the program would be able to assist New Douglas Township with a cost savings in its electric bills.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter