Madison County to brighten its lights, lower energy costs

Madison County is replacing more than 12,000 light bulbs at its facilities, saving the county approximately $67,900 in annual energy costs.

“We are able to do this at no cost to the county,” Facilities Director Rob Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the county is able to install 12,608 LED (light-emitting diode) bulbs through Ameren Illinois’ Energy Efficiency Program using a registered ally, or qualified contractor that is registered with the company and receives training and updates on its programs.

Jarvis Electric Inc. of Swansea was the selected contractor and will start work on April 29. The replacement of light bulbs will take approximately 30 days at 15 of the county’s 26 facilities.

Schmidt said the remaining properties are not on Ameren utilities and therefore do not qualify for the program.

“The remaining facilities use Southwestern Electric or are too small,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said four years ago, the county took part in Ameren’s program to replace its T12 bulbs with T8, which reduced the county’s electric bills. Lighting accounts for 20 percent to 50 percent of the average business’ electricity consumption.

Schmidt said LEDs are one of the most energy-efficient types of lighting, using a fraction of power compared to other types of lights. LEDs also typically have a longer life span, which should reduce long-term maintenance of the lights.

“These lights will have a five-year warranty,” he said.

By taking part in Ameren’s energy efficiency program, the county is able to save money, County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

“Not only do we not have to purchase light bulbs, but we will also save thousands on our electric bills each month,” Prenzler said.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter