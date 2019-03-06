Madison County to fly flags at half-staff in honor of fallen firefighter

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler announced that flags at Madison County buildings will be flown at half-staff to honor Godfrey Fire Capt. Jacob “Jake” Ringering, who died in the line of duty Tuesday.

“Firefighters risk their lives each and every day, running toward danger instead of away from it,” Prenzler said. “Capt. Ringering gave the ultimate sacrifice. He was part of the Madison County family and his loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers.”

The flag will be flown at half-staff until after Ringering’s funeral.

Ringering died after a brick structure collapsed on him and others during a fire on Culp Lane. Ringering served with the Godfrey Fire Protection District the past nine years.

