Madison County to get assistance for rebuilding flood-damaged infrastructure

Bost

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Illinois) on Thursday announced a Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief Program grant of $4 million for the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The grant will help repair roads and bridges damaged by flooding in Alexander, Jackson, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, and Union counties.

“Earlier this spring, Southern Illinois was hit by devastating and historic flooding,” Bost said. “This grant will help ensure that damaged roads are restored to their pre-flood conditions so that our communities have safe, usable routes of transportation.”

