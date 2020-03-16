Madison County to help displaced workers file for unemployment

Madison County officials are working with the state of Illinois to help displaced workers file unemployment benefits.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the county wants to help in the temporary economic slowdown related to coronavirus, or COVID-19, and help individuals who have been displaced apply for their unemployment benefits.

“We are working with our state partners to provide services to those displaced by the current situation,” Director of Employment and Training Tony Fuhrmann said. “Applying for unemployment benefits can be done online.”

The One-Stop Center at 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Suite 1302 in Wood River, has computers available to use to apply for unemployment insurance benefits.

“We advise the public call ahead to ensure that the office is open and computer terminals are available,” Fuhrmann said.

On Wednesday, March 11, Gov. J.B.Pritzker, in coordination with the Illinois Department of Employment Security, announced they would be filing emergency rules to help families affected by shutdowns (for full statement, see https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/Pages/default.aspx).

Anyone who thinks they may be eligible for unemployment benefits can file a claim online at www.ides.illinois.gov. Individuals who have questions about their unemployment benefits, or who need assistance filing, can call 1 (800) 244-5631 or (312) 338-4337.

Those still needing help should visit their closest State IDES office — 4519 W. Main St. in Belleville or 1300 S. Ninth St. in Springfield.

“We are confident in the county’s ability to help individuals access and successfully complete their applications for unemployment benefit,” Prenzler said.

