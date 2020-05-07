Madison County to host e-waste recycling events

× Expand electronic waste

Madison County is planning to help residents “e-rase” their e-waste.

Madison County Planning and Development is collaborating with CJD E-Cycling, an Edwardsville recycling company, to host four free electronics recycling events this year.

“If it has a cord, we will take it,” Andi Yancey, sustainability coordinator, said. “This event allows people to dispose of recyclable electronics at no cost and keep items out of the landfill.”

Residents can bring computers and accessories, cellphones, iPads, DVD players, VCRs, small appliances, washers, dryers, dishwashers, air conditioners and more. All items, including older-model CRT televisions, are free for residents to recycle.

The four events will be 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays at the following dates and locations:

June 6 — 2000 Edison Ave., Granite City

Aug. 8 — 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville

Sept. 26 — 630 Berkshire Blvd, East Alton

Oct. 10 — 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy

The events are free, but registration is required. Those not pre-registered will be turned away to avoid lengthy wait times and overwhelming site capacity. Register at https://recycleresponsibly.as.me.

Items not accepted include business and contractor waste, paint, hazardous waste, batteries, oils, fire extinguishers, propane tanks, oxygen tanks, DVDs, VHS tapes, CDs, cassette tapes, transformers or ballasts; and devices containing mercury, including smoke detectors.

The collection event is open to all Madison County residents. These collections are part of Madison County Planning and Development’s regular programming to provide residents with comprehensive waste disposal and recycling services.

Madison County will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and may cancel or postpone events as deemed necessary. If this occurs, appointment holders will receive an email notification. Visit www.madisoncountyplanning.com for relevant updates.

“We make sure to hold these events throughout the county so that residents have an opportunity to dispose of items closer to where they live,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter