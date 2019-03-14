Madison County to host event with Ameren Illinois

Madison County Community Development is partnering with Ameren Illinois to host a customer service event for people struggling with energy bills.

The event will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1498 Vandalia St. in Collinsville.

Ameren Illinois will offer a one-time energy assistance grant of up to $150 to some of their customers. Income-eligible customers could receive the grant on a first-come, first-served basis.

Customers wishing to receive energy assistance need to bring a current copy of the Ameren Illinois bill, photo identification and proof of 30-day income.

During the event there will be energy efficiency demonstrations, tips on ways customers can reduce their monthly bill and each attendee will receive a free kit containing energy-saving products.

The event is open to Ameren Illinois customers only.

