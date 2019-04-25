Madison County to host National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day event

× Expand dog and cat, pets, animals

If you’re searching for a “fur-ever” friend, consider stopping by the Madison County Administration Building on Tuesday and adopting one.

In celebration of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, Madison County Animal Care and Control is sponsoring a special adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Metro East Humane Society and Partners for Pets in the courtyard at 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

“Adopt a Shelter Pet is a great way to remind people that there are so many animals waiting for homes,” Katherine Conder, manager at animal control, said.

Conder said MEHS and Partners for Pets rescue the majority of all dogs and cats that come into animal control. The rescues efforts the past several years helped to reduce the number of animals euthanized at the county’s shelter.

“Without the rescues, we wouldn’t be able save the number of animals that we do,” Conder said.

The event aims to raise awareness and encourage adoption for thousands of animals in need of a home. All of the dogs and cats up for adoption at the event are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and have age-appropriate vaccinations.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said Conder is doing great work helping to save the animals. He said her efforts during the past year have helped the county move toward its no-kill goal with a more than 90 percent save rate.

Prenzler said the county’s euthanasia rates in 2016, when he first took office, were 67 percent for dogs and 39 percent for cats; in 2017, 80 percent for dogs and 61 percent for cats; 2018, 92 percent for dogs and 93 percent for cats.

“We would not be where we are without Katherine or the rescues like Partners for Pets and Metro east Humane Society,” he said. “Through their hard work, we are able to save lives by getting people to adopt animals.”

He said he hopes the public will stop by the event.

Conder said there would be “treats” as well as a raffle to win several prizes, including gift certificates to area business. Raffle tickets will be $1.

She also said SNIP Alliance will provide information about spay and neutering, including upcoming clinics.

“By hosting this event, we want people to remember ‘adopt, don’t shop’,” Conder said.

