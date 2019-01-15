Madison County to make $2.3 million in Godfrey road improvements

Madison County officials are set to approve a $2.3 million road construction project for Seiler Road in Godfrey.

The County Board will vote on a resolution Wednesday night for the reconstruction of Seiler Road from Humbert Road, east 1.2 miles to approximately 460 feet west of Wenzel Road. The Transportation Committee on Jan. 10 approved awarding the contract to Stutz Excavating Inc. of Alton, which submitted the lowest of eight bids.

County Engineer Mark Gvillo said the project will start with tree clearing and the relocation of utility lines within the next few weeks.

“Once the contract is awarded and signed, they have until April 1 to get trees cleared,” Gvillo said.

Gvillo said he’s not sure yet if the road will be closed during that time. The public can visit the county’s website to to check if there is a road closure.

County Board member Tom McRae of Bethalto, chair of the Transportation Committee, said he’s pleased work will start soon on Seiler Road. He said the road is an important corridor in northern Madison County.

“There are a lot of residents who travel along Seiler Road,” he said. “The improvements are a long time coming.”

County Board member Mike Walters of Godfrey agreed.

“I’m glad to see the start of this project,” he said. “It will be a much safer road once construction is complete.”

The project will also include storm drainage improvements, hot-mix asphalt pavement, and other necessary work. In 2017, the county approved $300,000 on engineering study costs and for the purchase of rights-of-way in anticipation of the project.

During the past year, the county spent approximately $4.15 million in County Roads, County Bridge and Motor Fuel Tax funds to finance road and bridge projects, improvements and maintenance. The county also spent $1.3 million in federal funding on road construction.

“We are happy the Seiler Road project is moving forward,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “We are also working on other important projects throughout the county.”

