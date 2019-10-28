Madison County to participate in its fourth National Adoption Day

× Expand anyaberkut Getty Images/iStockphoto adoption, holding hands

The Madison County Circuit Court will participate in National Adoption Day for the fourth consecutive year from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 23.

On this day, an unprecedented number of courts and communities in all 50 states will finalize thousands of adoptions of children currently in foster care. There are many children in foster care who wait three or more years before being adopted. One in five children will “age out” of foster care without ever being adopted. In 2017 and 2018, Madison County’s National Adoption Day was the largest event in Illinois and second largest in the nation, with 45 children being adopted each year on that day.

“Putting the pieces together to create a new family is one of the most important services the courts can provide,” Associate Judge Martin Mengarelli said.

Mengarelli is the presiding judge of Madison County’s Juvenile Division and chair of this year’s National Adoption Day ceremony. “National Adoption Day is a day to celebrate with the children who have found their forever home, and to raise awareness for the 123,000 children in foster care throughout our county who are waiting to find permanent, loving families,” he said. “This is our fourth year celebrating this special occasion and we are excited to see the event grow bigger each year.”

In addition to Mengarelli, circuit judges David Dugan and Sarah Smith and associate judges Maureen Schuette, Veronica Armouti, A. Ryan Jumper and Ronald Foster will preside over the adoptions.

Mengarelli will open the proceedings at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 327 at the Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. The courthouse will open its doors at 9 a.m.

Tom Cinque of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will perform magic for children, and there will be superheroes walking the halls, face-painting, a balloon artist, children IDs and refreshments.

Those interested in learning how to become foster parents are encouraged to contact The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoptions or The Restore Network.

