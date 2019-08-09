Madison County to recognize flood response efforts

× Expand photo by Andrew Dobson Flood of 2019

Madison County will recognize the successful flood response and mitigation efforts during a public event later this month.

“Madison County is proud of the hard work, dedication and the community spirit displayed during the challenges we faced earlier this year during the flood,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Prenzler said the county invited those who helped safeguard the communities along the Mississippi River from high waters to an event where a proclamation and recognition awards will be presented. The county will pay appreciation to volunteers, community members and government entities during a ceremony at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Madison County Administration Building.

“We are recognizing the efforts of those who worked hard to not only prevent flooding, but those who responded as the county experienced this record-level event,” Prenzler said. “The support and partnership between all involved decreased the flood threats and prevented a real disaster. This flood was the second-highest on record and it cost county municipalities and agencies in Madison County more than $24.8 million to fight.”

Prenzler said communities have gone through a great ordeal since the river started rising in March.

“The county has made strides in the administration and enforcement of its floodplain management program,” he said. “The result of these increased efforts is a safer, more disaster-resistant community.”

Those expected to attend the ceremony include officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwest Illinois Flood Prevention District, Illinois National Guard, Metro East Sanitary District, Wood River Drainage and Levee District, city of Alton, city of Wood River, village of Godfrey, village of Hartford, village of East Alton, city of Granite City, city of Madison, city of Venice, Madison County’s Sheriff’s Department, Highway Department and Emergency Management Agency; and Riverbend Family Ministries.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter