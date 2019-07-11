Madison County to reduce speed limits in unincorporated Wood River Township

× Expand riehlsnaps - stock.adobe.com Speed Limit Sign 25 MPH

Drivers will need to hit the brakes in unincorporated Wood River Township as Madison County prepares to reduce speed limits.

A maximum speed limit of 25 miles per hour will take effect next week for all streets and highways in the unincorporated areas. The Transportation Committee voted Wednesday on the resolution to reduce the speed limits in the township.

The County Board will vote on resolution Wednesday, July 17.

County Board member Tom McRae, chair of the Transportation Committee, said board members have had numerous discussions about the issue. He said the change comes as a result of long-standing requests from residents to reduce speed limits in the densely populated residential areas.

“A priority for the committee was safety of our residents,” McRae said. “The committee felt reducing the speed limits in all unincorporated Wood River Township would improve the safety of everyone, especially children.”

The Madison County Highway Department conducted an engineering and traffic investigation of the 141 streets and highways in the unincorporated areas and determined there should be reasonable and maximum speed limits.

County Engineer Mark Gvillo said the county regularly receives complaints about drivers speeding through residential areas. He said under state statutes the maximum speed limit on county and township highways is 55 mph, unless they are in an urban district; then the speed limit is 30 mph.

“The state statute allows for the county to establish maximum speed limits on all county highways and township roads,” Gvillo said.

Gvillo said all the streets where the speed limit will be reduced fit the criteria of an urban district. The county modified its subdivision ordinance in March 2018, setting the regulatory speed limit of new subdivision streets at 30 mph or commensurate with the adjacent municipal speed limit, he said.

“The adjacent municipal speed limit for Wood River Township varies,” he said. “Two communities are at 25 mph and two are at 30 mph. “

After consulting with Wood River Township Highway Commissioner Mark Gernigan, Gvillo said they decided on 25 mph as the maximum speed limit for the streets in the township.

“We have included all the subdivision streets in (unincorporated) Wood River Township at this time to remove any confusion moving forward as to when or if a reduced speed limit was set properly,” Gvillo said. “The bottom line is that a maximum speed limit of 55 mph is not acceptable in urban areas. “

McRae said two of the populated areas that the majority of people will notice are Rosewood Heights and Cottage Hills.

“There are specific neighborhoods where kids play and there was concern about speeding traffic,” he said. “We believe the lower speed limit will help.”

McRae said the reduced speed limit is a call to action to prevent anything serious from happening.

“This is an effort to encourage people to slow down and pay attention when they are driving in residential areas,” he said.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter