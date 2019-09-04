Madison County to start assessing damage from flash flooding in Granite City

× Expand photo submitted by Andrew Rees Myrtle Avenue

Madison County authorities on Friday will start assessing flash flooding damages that destroyed homes and businesses in and around Granite City last month.

Emergency Management Agency Interim Director Tony Falconio said damage assessment teams would be in the area starting Friday morning to review properties damaged during the Aug. 12 flash flooding.

A thunderstorm caused severe flash flooding in Chouteau, Nameoki, Granite City and Venice townships and damaged more than 1,000 homes. The hardest-hit area was Granite City. Residents had to evacuate their homes after Mother Nature pounded the area with rain for five hours.

Residents and business owners were asked to call 211 to report any damage. United Way collected the data and provided it EMA to determine the assessment areas.

Many of the area’s homeowners do not have flood insurance.

“We don’t want people to be discouraged if they didn’t call,” Falconio said. “We will still assess that home or business.”

Falconio said teams will not enter homes but will speak with homeowners to gain information about damage to their property.

“The teams will be in the county throughout the weekend,” he said.

Falconio said a homeowner does not need to be home to qualify for damage assessment.

“Teams will only be reviewing the outside of the structure,” he said.

