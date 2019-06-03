Madison County Transit’s Muny Express returns for another season

× Expand The Muny

The 2019 MCT Muny Express season kicks off Friday, June 14, with the Tony Award-winning musical “Guys & Dolls” and the Muny premier of “Kinky Boots.” The 101st Muny season also includes “1776”, “Cinderella” as well as other favorites such as “Footloose,” “Paint Your Wagon,” and “Matilda.” The Muny Express provides a relaxing, round-trip ride to and from Friday night shows, with 13 convenient pickup locations in Madison County. Passengers are dropped off and picked up directly in front of the Muny, eliminating parking hassles.

Passengers riding the Muny Express can purchase an MCT Express Round Trip pass upon boarding for only $5. The pass allows passengers to ride to and from the Muny for one fare, eliminating the hassle of paying twice. Passengers are still able to purchase a one-way ride for $3.50 (adults 13 and older); $1.75 for senior citizens, people with disabilities, and children ages 5-12. Children younger than 5 ride free. Fares for the Muny Express are paid at the time of boarding.

Last year, the MCT Highland Muny Express join the lineup with stops at MCT Highland Park & Ride Lot, St. Jacob Park & Ride Lot, and MCT Troy Park & Ride Lot. Those in the Riverbend area can ride the MCT Alton Muny Express with stops at Alton Square, Alton Best Western Premier, Eastgate Plaza, MCT Wood River Station and the River’s Edge Park & Ride on Illinois 3 and the MCT Edwardsville Muny Express with stops at MCT Edwardsville Station, Leclaire Junction, Cottonwood Mall, Maryville Park & Ride and Gateway Center in Collinsville.

For more information, email info@mct.org or call (618) 797-4636.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter