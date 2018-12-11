Madison County Transit adds destinations

As part of its regular January service change, Madison County Transit will make improvements to several bus routes after the first of the year. The changes, outlined below, will take effect Sunday, Jan. 13, and will improve access to retail and recreation destinations in Alton, Godfrey, Collinsville, Granite City, and Maryville.

No. 2 Granite City Shuttle

Add service to Ruler Foods on Nameoki Road in Granite City

No. 10 State and Elm Shuttle

Restore 30-minute service between MCT Alton Station and Godfrey Walmart

Restore transfer opportunities to No. 1, No. 8, No. 9 and No. 11 at MCT Alton Station, eliminating wait times

Maintain transfers to the No. 7 and No. 8 at Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center

Maintain service at Alton Square, Beverly Farm, Bachmann Homes, Pierce Lane group home, Godfrey Schnucks, Walmart, and Lewis & Clark Community College

No. 15 East Collinsville Shuttle

Introduce service to Walmart Neighborhood Market on Beltline Road and nearby strip mall

Discontinue service to former Shop ‘n Save on Vandalia

No. 19 Edwardsville-Collinsville

Extend six additional trips to the Maryville YMCA to accommodate passenger requests

Details of the January 2019 service change, including routes and schedules, are available online. For more information, call (618) 797-4636 or email info@mct.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter