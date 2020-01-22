Madison County Transit announces February service changes

× Expand A Madison County Transit bus at the MCT Alton Station.

Madison County Transit will make changes to several routes at its February Service Change to improve schedule reliability and give passengers better access to jobs and retail.

Madison County residents who ride an MCT Express bus and work in downtown St. Louis will see a minor route adjustment to accommodate riders west of Jefferson Avenue. MCT will also add several evening trips into Eastgate Plaza in East Alton as well as begin serving the new World Wide Technology facility in Gateway Commerce Center. These route and schedule adjustments are a part of MCT’s February service change, effective Sunday, Feb. 9. A summary of changes, by route, are listed below:

Express Routes Nos. 1X, 5, 14X, 16X

All MCT Express routes in downtown St. Louis will be re-routed to a new stop in front of Wells Fargo, at Market and Ewing. The same stop will be used for both morning and afternoon service.

The stop at Jefferson & Pine will be discontinued. A new stop will be placed on Market in front of Jefferson Bank for morning service. A new afternoon stop will be placed on Olive at Jefferson.

Reverse routing on the 16X morning trips will be eliminated. Those traveling to Madison County from St. Louis in the morning can board at any of the normal morning bus stops.

Because of this change, there may be an adjustment in pick-up and drop-off times at other stops along the route. While these changes are minimal, be sure to review the new schedules at www.mct.org.

No. 1 Riverbend

Six weekday evening trips (three northbound, three southbound) will be re-routed to Eastgate Plaza to better serve businesses within the complex.

No. 5 Tri-City Regional

Schedule adjustment after 7 p.m. between Emerson Park and 5th and Canal for better MetroLink connectivity.

No. 17 Cougar Shuttle

Additional Weekday Academic trip at 6:45 a.m. from Cougar Village to Peck Hall.

No. 20 Granite City-Pontoon Beach Shuttle

Route extended to World Wide Technology in Gateway Commerce Center.

All southbound trips beginning at Dial will be adjusted from :13/:43 after to :17/:47 after.

For specific schedule details, new timetables will be available at MCT Stations, on MCT buses and at locations throughout Madison County. For details about MCT services, call (618) 797-4636, visit the website or email info@mct.org.

