Madison County Transit awarded $12.5 million pandemic relief grant

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske The Madison County Transit downtown Alton bus terminal, at Belle and Piasa streets, opened in 2009. The William L. Beatty Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, Belle Street Key Service and Bubby & Sissy’s Bar and Nightclub are its nearest neighbors.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration on Monday announced a $12.5 million grant award to Madison County Transit in Illinois, as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27. The grant will support MCT’s operating costs during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams said. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

In addition to the CARES Act funding, FTA issued a safety advisory that prompts transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidance. CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100 percent of these costs.

