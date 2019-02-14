Madison County Transit launches region’s first mobile ticketing app

Beginning Monday, Feb. 25, passengers will have the ability to purchase bus passes on their smartphones and ride MCT with just a few screen taps — eliminating the hassles of purchasing and carrying a physical pass. With the upcoming launch, MCT will be the first public transportation agency in the region to introduce this new mobile ticketing technology. Similar to electronic boarding passes used by airlines, when a pass is purchased, a QR code is generated on the passenger’s smartphone, which can be scanned by MCT’s on-board readers — reducing boarding times and creating a more seamless riding experience.

MCT has four pass options available on the mobile app: In addition to the popular 2-Hour Regional Pass (just $3), MCT is introducing a new 7-Day Pass ($20) and launching 30-day versions of the MCT Local Pass ($50) and MCT System Pass ($70). Previously MCT’s monthly passes were limited to a calendar month. The details of the new program can be found on a new website. To begin using the mobile passes, passengers should do the following....

1). Download the app: Passengers first download the “Token Transit” app — for free — through their Google Play or iPhone App Store, or at https://tokentransit.com/app

2). Select MCT and purchase pass: Next, passengers select “Madison County Transit” from the list of transit agencies and purchase the pass or passes of their choice. (Yes, they can purchase more than one pass at a time.)

3). Activate the pass: Although the pass has been purchased, it’s not “active” because as soon as it is activated, the clock starts ticking. When passengers are ready to ride, they simply tap the pass on their screen, and it becomes activated.

4). Ride: When passengers board the bus, they hold their phone, (with active pass on screen), under the scanner until the confirmation beep and the green light displays.

“The process is really simple,” MCT Director of Marketing & Planning SJ Morrison said. “People have become so accustomed to buying items on their phone. Why not bus passes, too?”

MCT will continue to sell traditional monthly bus passes at 21 retail sites in Madison County, including Schnucks and Walgreens locations, the Wood River Library, and the SIUE Information Center, as well as the MCT Base of Operations and online at www.mct.org/store. MCT will also continue to offer on-board passes, such as the 2-Hour Zone Pass, 2-Hour Regional Pass, and Express Round Trip Pass, which can be purchased with cash upon boarding.

According to Morrison, when the system goes live on Feb. 25, individuals, employers, and agencies will also have the ability to purchase MCT passes on the Token Transit App and “gift” them to a friend, employee, family member or client.

For details about purchasing passes on a smartphone, visit www.MCTonYourPhone.org, email info@mct.org or call (618) 797-4636. For more information about MCT’s fixed-route buses, visit www.mct.org.

