Madison County Transit launches trail scavenger hunt

With warmer weather approaching and social distancing orders remaining in effect, there has never been a better time to get outside for fresh air and exercise.

To provide a safe outdoor recreation option, Madison County Transit is launching a free interactive app-based scavenger hunt for use on the more than 135 miles of scenic Madison County bikeways in the MCT Trails system. The scavenger hunt offers individuals and families a series of fun challenges, suitable for MCT trailgoers of all ages. In compliance with executive orders, MCT Trails users must stay more than six feet apart when participating in this scavenger hunt or simply visiting the trails for recreation or exercise. Scavenger hunt missions include creative tasks, challenges and questions, some of which involve finding a specific location or snapping a selfie.

To participate, participants simply download the free application GooseChase on their mobile device. Once downloaded, they should search for MCT Trails Scavenger Hunt and join the game as a guest or create a free account to play and earn points. GooseChase provides a list of available missions created by MCT, which can be completed at any time. For each successful mission completed participants are awarded points. For competitive participants, there is a leaderboard which displays a running points total. But there’s no prize for the winner, just bragging rights. The overall goal of this scavenger hunt is to get outside and safely explore the MCT Trails.

“With more than 135 miles of bikeways, the MCT Trails provide a great way for residents to physically distance while staying safe and active,” MCT Communications Director Amanda Schomakersaid.

The MCT Trails Scavenger Hunt will run through the end of May. (May is also National Bike Month.) New missions will also become available throughout the duration of the game, offering new challenges and activities each week. For more information about the MCT Trails, visit www.mcttrails.org, call (618) 797-INFO (4636), e-mail trails@mct.org, or find MCT Trails on Facebook and Instagram.

