Madison County Transit opens newly paved portion of trail

Paving work is complete on a 2.7-mile segment of the Madison County Transit Quercus Grove Trail, which runs from Hazel Road to Jerusalem Road, north of Edwardsville.

Since April, this section of bikeway has been closed for the construction of a 10-foot wide asphalt trail surface, along with improved shoulders and new signage. The 18.9-mile MCT Quercus Grove Trail runs from Schwarz and Springer streets in Edwardsville through wooded and rural areas to Hamel, Worden and Staunton. Keller Construction of Glen Carbon was the low bidder at about $771,568. The project was funded through a $300,000 grant from the Metro East Park & Recreation District and through MCT Local Funds.

“MCT is pleased to reopen this scenic portion of the MCT Quercus Grove Trail for the cyclists, walkers, runners and rollerbladers of Madison County,” MCT Managing Director Jerry Kane said. “Like all of the MCT Trails, the Quercus Grove offers a wide array of local landscapes, natural beauty, and connections to sought-after community destinations.”

The trail is one of nine in the MCT Trails network of interconnected bikeways — a system that includes 130 miles of scenic trails. Approximately 100 miles of the MCT Trails are asphalt paved. MCT will open another much-anticipated trail segment — a 7-mile extension of the MCT Goshen Trail, from Troy to O’Fallon — next week.

For more information, visit mct.org, call (618) 797-4636 or e-mail info@mct.org.

