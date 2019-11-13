Madison County Transit trail extension to open Saturday

Madison County Transit and the Metro East Park & Recreation District will formally open the 7-mile Troy-O’Fallon extension of the MCT Goshen Trail with a ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday. The event, which includes remarks from local officials, will take place at the MCT Park & Bike Lot on Kyle Road in O’Fallon (under the water tower). The public is invited to attend. Parking is available across the street at Fulton Junior High School, 307 Kyle Road, and a shuttle will take guests to the event site.

The highly anticipated $10 million asphalt trail extends the 12.4-mile MCT Goshen Trail an additional 7 miles from a frontage road just south of I-55/70 in Troy to Kyle Road in O’Fallon. Keller Co. of Glen Carbon was the contractor. The new 10-foot-wide trail segment connects residents in O’Fallon and Troy to the extensive MCT Trails system — a 137-mile network of interconnected Class I bikeways owned and maintained by MCT. The Troy-O’Fallon trail extension was the result of an intergovernmental agreement between Madison County Transit and the Metro East Park & Recreation District, with MCT acquiring the property and constructing the trail and the park district securing the funds for construction and maintenance. Funding was also provided by Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grants, an Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant, a grant from the St. Clair County Transit District, and funding from the city of O’Fallon. The project includes three large pre-engineered bridges: a 225-foot span over Lockmann Road and the CSX railroad tracks, a 185-foot span over Bethel Road and a 100-foot span over Ogles Creek. A 38-car park and bike lot at Kyle Road in O’Fallon was also constructed.

“This project is an example of intergovernmental cooperation at its best,” MCT Managing Director Jerry Kane said. “The Troy-O’Fallon Trail would not have been possible without federal funds, state funds, local funds, and the cooperation of two counties, Madison and St. Clair; two transit districts, Madison County Transit and St. Clair County Transit; two municipalities, Troy and O’Fallon; and one very committed park district, MEPRD.”

“Our mission is to build and support an interconnected network of parks and trails throughout the Metro East,” said Bryan Werner, executive director of MEPRD. “This project has been years in the making, and I’m pleased that it will soon be open for the enjoyment of our residents.”

For more information about the MCT Trails, visit mcttrails.org, call (618) 797-4636, email info@mct.org, or find MCT Trails on Facebook. For details about MEPRD, visit meprd.org, call (618) 346-4905 or find the Metro East Park and Recreation District on Facebook.

