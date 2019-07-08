Madison County treasurer reminds residents tax bill due soon

Slusser

Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser is reminding taxpayers that the first installment of their tax bill is coming due.

“With the due date quickly approaching, I want to remind everyone that the first of four tax installments will be due Wednesday, July 10,” Slusser said. “Our office is open for business from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.”

Slusser reminds taxpayers there are multiple ways to pay: at one of our participating collector banks or credit unions throughout the county, by mail, through your financial institution’s online bill pay service, the Treasurer’s website at www.madcotreasurer.org, or in person at the Treasurer’s Office in Edwardsville. If paid by mail, letters must be postmarked on or before July 10.

“Although the Treasurer’s office serves as the county’s tax collector, it’s important to remember that the Treasurer’s office doesn’t determine the amount that is billed,” Slusser said. "Property tax bills are determined by four factors — the assessment, the equalization factor or ‘multiplier,’ the tax rate and any exemptions.”

Each year taxpayers receive a bill which includes information indicating exactly where their tax dollars are spent, upcoming due dates, and available payment options.

For more information or questions contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260.