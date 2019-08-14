Madison County, United Way set up 2-1-1 to collect flash flood data

Madison County is collaborating with United Way to gather flood damage information from Chouteau, Granite City, Nameoki and Venice townships.

The information will be used to provide assistance to individuals and businesses that suffered flood damage Monday.

Emergency Management Agency Interim Director Tony Falconio said residents and business owners are being asked to call 2-1-1 to report flash flood-related damage.

“We are asking that any resident or business in Madison County that was impacted to call 2-1-1,” Falconio said.

Falconio said the United Way will collect the data and provide it to the county. The American Red Cross and other nonprofit organizations that aid in disaster cleanup will use the information.

Many of the area’s homeowners do not have flood insurance.

“There were more than 1,000 homes impacted by the flash flooding that we know about,” Falconio said.

The United Way offers the service for people needing emergency shelter, disaster recovery and more. The 2-1-1 number is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The public can also visit 211.org.

County to offer dumpsters for residents to dispose of damaged items

Madison County will provide dumpsters for residents in Chouteau, Nameoki and Venice townships to dispose of items damaged during flash flooding earlier this week.

Madison County Planning and Development Department will provide the dumpsters in each of the communities at the highway departments.

Chris Doucleff, deputy administrator of Planning and Development, said residents who had property damaged will be able to dispose of the items at no cost. The public will be allowed to dispose of items starting today (Wednesday).

Doucleff said the dumpsters will provide an easy means of disposing of large items and furniture. He wants to remind the public items prohibited include tires, appliances, electronics as well as household hazardous waste such as oil, paint and chemicals.

Township highway departments addresses are: Chouteau, 906 Thorngate Road, Granite City; Nameoki, 4250 Highway 162; and Venice, 910 Madison Ave., Madison.

For more information, contact the highway departments.

