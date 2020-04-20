Madison County up to eight coronavirus deaths

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 1,151 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 additional deaths.

Madison County’s digital dashboard reported a total of 8 deaths, 188 confirmed cases, 62 hospitalized and 72 recovered. The dashboard is updated daily at about 3:30 p.m.

Boone County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 6 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 females 100+

DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

Jackson County: 1 male 80s

Jasper County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1female 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s

Livingston County: 1 female 80s

Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 male 80s

Cass and White counties are now reporting cases. IDPH is reporting a total of 31,508 cases, including 1,349 deaths, in 95 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered.

