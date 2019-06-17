Madison County Urban League recruiting census workers

Madison County Urban League

The Madison County Urban League has partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau to recruit workers for temporary jobs available nationwide in advance of the 2020 Census.

The league is hosting an information and application session from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Boys & Girls Club of Alton. Attendees will learn more about working for the U.S. Census and get hands on help with applying.

The Census Bureau has already begun recruiting and hiring hundreds of thousands of temporary workers for the 2020 Census — often described as the nation’s largest civilian mobilization. Jobs include census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff, and supervisory staff. To be eligible, you must be at least 18, have a valid Social Security number, and be a U.S. citizen. All males must register with Selective Service at sss.gov before applying.

“We understand the many ways in which 2020 Census data can impact our area,” said Krista Miller, Madison County Urban League coordinator. “Participating in the 2020 Census is a civic duty, and we are excited to partner with the Census Bureau to offer our residents the opportunity to earn extra income while helping our community.”

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend the July 13 session. For more information, contact the league at (618) 463-1906.

