Madison County Urban League to honor students

Madison County Urban League
The Madison County Urban League will host the 42nd annual Educate! Empower! Thrive! dinner on Thursday, March 28, at Lewis and Clark Community College.
As part of this celebration, the organization recognizes those who have been instrumental in improving the lives of others through service and dedication to the community, and pays tribute to emerging young leaders.
Twelve area students will be presented with the Empowered Youth Award for their exceptional involvement in volunteerism, philanthropy, academic achievement and positivity.
2019 Empowered Youth Award recipients include:
- Jurnee Brewer – Edwardsville High School
- Ella Cook – Lincoln Middle School
- Emmy Larrew – Liberty Middle School
- Sydney Lomax – Marquette Catholic High School
- Ava Meneses – Roxana Junior High School
- Emily Pipkin – Civic Memorial High School
- Terrell Rey – Venice Elementary School
- Celsie Robinson – Madison High School
- Oceaner Saulsberry – Alton Middle School
- Emma Smith – Trimpe Middle School
- Abigail E. Stalhut – Roxana High School
- Bria Thurman – Alton High School
Two notable community members will also be awarded with the Community Service Award. Both Anita Banks and Mary Jason will be recognized for their exemplary volunteer service to the community.
Entertainment will be provided by Louis Michael Jazz Combo featuring Charles Glenn. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception, followed by a formal dinner. Bob Wills will serve as master of ceremonies.
Tickets are on sale for $65 per person or $500 per table of eight. Sponsorships and advertisements in the souvenir booklet are available. To purchase tickets, call (618) 463-1906.