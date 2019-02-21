Madison County Urban League to honor students

Madison County Urban League

The Madison County Urban League will host the 42nd annual Educate! Empower! Thrive! dinner on Thursday, March 28, at Lewis and Clark Community College.

As part of this celebration, the organization recognizes those who have been instrumental in improving the lives of others through service and dedication to the community, and pays tribute to emerging young leaders.

Twelve area students will be presented with the Empowered Youth Award for their exceptional involvement in volunteerism, philanthropy, academic achievement and positivity.

2019 Empowered Youth Award recipients include:

Jurnee Brewer – Edwardsville High School

Ella Cook – Lincoln Middle School

Emmy Larrew – Liberty Middle School

Sydney Lomax – Marquette Catholic High School

Ava Meneses – Roxana Junior High School

Emily Pipkin – Civic Memorial High School

Terrell Rey – Venice Elementary School

Celsie Robinson – Madison High School

Oceaner Saulsberry – Alton Middle School

Emma Smith – Trimpe Middle School

Abigail E. Stalhut – Roxana High School

Bria Thurman – Alton High School

Two notable community members will also be awarded with the Community Service Award. Both Anita Banks and Mary Jason will be recognized for their exemplary volunteer service to the community.

Entertainment will be provided by Louis Michael Jazz Combo featuring Charles Glenn. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception, followed by a formal dinner. Bob Wills will serve as master of ceremonies.

Tickets are on sale for $65 per person or $500 per table of eight. Sponsorships and advertisements in the souvenir booklet are available. To purchase tickets, call (618) 463-1906.