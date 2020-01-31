Madison County VAC welcomes new employee as it says goodbye to another

Madison County Veterans’ Assistance Commission welcomed a new employee as another leaves to take a job with the Disabled American Veterans in Chicago.

“We welcome Bradley (Brad) Yount as the new veteran service officer, benefit specialist in our office as we say goodbye to Timothy Alexander,” VAC Superintendent Brad Lavite said.

The VAC hired Yount on Jan. 21. He will complete his accreditation to become a certified veteran service officer with the National Association of County Veteran Service Offices Feb. 23-29 in Sacramento, Calif.

“Once certified, Brad will assist area veterans, their widows and their dependents with primarily filing compensation and pension claims with the Veterans’ Benefit Administration,” Lavite said.

Yount comes to the VAC from the St. Louis VA Veterans Curation Program, where he worked during the past year. He is a U.S. Marine Corps Afghanistan combat veteran who specialized as a telephone and computer systems repairer and later worked in satellite communications.

The St. Louis VA Veterans Curation Program managers praised Yount, saying they loved getting to know him in the lab. They said his dad jokes and laugh are contagious, and they know the Veterans’ Assistance Commission of Madison County is lucky to have him. Yount is an avid coffee roaster in his spare time.

Yount will be backfilling the position held by Alexander, a veteran service officer, benefit specialist. Alexander accepted a job offer and promotion with the DAV, Chicago VA Regional Office, as a national service officer. Alexander will be starting his new position Feb. 22.

“We thank Timothy for his five years of dedicated service to the VAC and wish him well in his exciting new opportunity,” Lavite said.

In his new position, Alexander will still be interacting on a regular basis with service organizations across the United States. In addition to his new position, Alexander will also be the senior vice commander for the Department of Illinois DAV until June 2020, and he hopes to serves as the commander following the end of his term in the position.

“Please help the VAC welcome Brad Yount as a part of our VAC team and wish Timothy Alexander best wishes on his new endeavor,” Lavite said.

Local veterans who have benefit-related questions can reach the Madison County VAC at (618) 296-4554, mcvac@co.madison.il.us or on Facebook.

