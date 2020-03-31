Madison County will hold meetings via teleconference

× Expand SEMEN SALIVANCHUK Семен Саливанчук Session of Government. Conference room or seminar meeting room i Session of Government. Conference room or seminar meeting room in business event. Academic classroom training course in lecture hall. blurred businessmen talking. modern bright office indoor

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County will hold its first committee meetings this week via teleconference to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

“Meetings will be conducted in a way to safeguard the public, board members and employees,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Because of the governor’s stay-at-home executive order, the county will host its first teleconference meeting at 5 p.m., Thursday with the Health Advisory Committee, which is a board that comprises health care professionals who advise the county’s Board of Health (County Board.)

Three committee meetings will be held by teleconference on Friday — judiciary, health and special finance.

County Administrator Doug Hulme said that the county wants to continue its operations as much as possible and committee meetings are essential.

“The public can call into the meeting to listen,” Hulme said. “They will also be able to send comments through email that will be read and entered as part of the official record.”

The number for the public to call is (618) 296-2579. The public should call in 5 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Participants will be asked to mute their phones.

Public comments can be sent to public@co.madison.il.us. Public comments must be received 24 hours in advance of the meeting for their comments to be part of the official record.

Participants should put the committee name in the subject line and include the topic on which they want to speak, along with their name.

The county is continuing to provide services and the public can go to the county’s website, www.co.madison.il.us, for more information specific to each department. A list of meetings and agendas are also available online.

