Madison County will send vote-by-mail applications

Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza announces her office will begin sending vote-by-mail applications to every registered voter who voted in the 2018, 2019 and March 2020 elections, as per the new legislation SB1863.

The applications will arrive at homes in clearly marked envelopes. Registered voters simply need to sign their pre-filled applications and send them back to the Madison County Clerk’s Office to receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Vote by mail is a safe and secure way to cast a ballot without having to personally visit a polling place on Election Day or an early voting location in the weeks prior to the election. Citizens across the country have demonstrated an increased interest in casting ballots by mail to minimize the risk of catching or transmitting the COVID-19 virus.

Concerned about community spread of the potentially deadly virus, the Illinois General Assembly in May passed sweeping legislation that, in essence, requires county clerks to send vote-by-mail applications to every registered voter as specified. Senate Bill 1863 also requires the inclusion of the following language in official public announcements from county clerks:

“Due to COVID-19, all 2020 General Election voters are encouraged to cast a ballot prior to Election Day, either by mail or during early voting. Voting by mail is an easy option for voters and you can request a Vote by Mail ballot through email, mail, or in person.”

An application is available from your local election authority at: https://apps.co.madison.il.us/CountyClerk/Elections/VoteByMail/

To register to vote or check your registration status, visit: https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/county_clerk/elections/voter_registration.php

