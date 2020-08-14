Madison County Youth Board shares teens’ perspectives on pandemic

× Expand A screenshot from the video

Over the summer, Madison County Youth Board created a video featuring a few members sharing a collective voice for teens’ perspective on the global pandemic.

The COVID-19 novel virus which has grown in to a global pandemic has elicited months-long emergency response and mitigation strategies to slow the spread. Illinois was under a shelter-in-place order dubbed by many as “quarantine” (as they reference in the video), schools reverted to remote learning, businesses temporarily closed, and life as they know it changed. Teens were greatly affected by these changes as well, but their voice wasn’t as present as adults. Madison County Youth Board represents schools and communities across Madison County and provides a voice for teens. They wanted to do something to let others have a glimpse of the pandemic through the eyes of teens. They created a list of questions and decided on a number of members to be interviewed in the video. The board wanted to give a message of understanding, sacrifice, and hope during this unprecedented time.

To view or share their video, click here.

Madison County Youth Board is an organization of leaders from high schools in Madison County who come together to identify issues affecting teens, develop solutions, provide a voice, and initiate action to address the issues. The board is focusing on three topic areas: an anti-vaping campaign, identifying mental health issues among teens and making connections to fill those gaps, and a futures prep project which will be an online-based resource to help students, parents, and school personnel learn more about job and career opportunities and how to navigate the preparation for those steps during high school.

The board meets monthly as a board with subcommittees meeting throughout the month as well. They have an Executive Board, follow Robert’s Rules of Order to conduct meetings and continue to expand their leadership skills and experience. Several agencies and organizations in the county help support the board to develop initiatives and achieve goals.

For more information or to complete an application for membership, visit their website.

