Madison driver charged with DUI in rollover crash

× Expand crash

A Madison motorist is facing a driving under the influence charge in a rollover crash Thursday on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County.

According to an Illinois State Police District 18 press release, Erwin Watson, 47, was driving a 1999 Cadillac Escalade north on I-55 at milepost 63 at about 1:43 p.m. Nicholas Ronald, 62, of Hidalgo, Ill., was driving north in a 2005 Peterbilt tractor-trailer. For an unknown reason, Watson hit the truck’s trailer from behind, lost control and rolled multiple times. Watson’s vehicle came to rest in the center median on its roof.

Raymond-Nokomis Ambulance transported Watson to Saint Francis Hospital in Litchfield in stable condition. Southbound I-55 was shut down for approximately two hours for the scene to be cleared. The crash remains under investigation.

Watson was charged with improper lane usage, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving with a suspended license.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter