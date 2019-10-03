Madison food pantry building diaper bank

× Expand photo provided by Sherrie Hare of Soup-n-Share Members of the Edwardsville chapter of Buffalo Soldiers assisted with collecting diapers for Soup-N-Share’s Diaper Bank. The chapter chose to support the organization’s 2019 initiatives. Another 85,000 cases need to be collected before distribution can begin.

Sherrie Hare wants that wall built.

A wall of diapers, that is.

Hare, executive director of Madison food pantry Soup-n-Share, wants to put diapers and wipes on the shelves and asked people to bring in a box of diapers for the No Child Wet Behind fundraiser Sept. 28.

Soup-n-Share is affiliated with Global Giving, and its diaper bank project is listed with them. Monetary donations are also accepted online.

“We collected 20,000 diapers, but with a caseload of 4,200 WIC participants in Madison County, we need 105,000 diapers a month to assist our infants and toddlers,” Hare said.

She hopes to begin diaper distribution in mid-October or the first week of November. Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 5 Caine Drive in Madison. Hare is setting up drop-off stations in Madison County and around the Metro East, and those will be listed on the website soon.

Diaper use depends on the child’s age, but infants generally use 7-10 per day and toddlers about 8, she said. A case of diapers costs $70-$80 and parents can go through two cases per month.

Hare has partnered with WIC (Women, Infants and Children) and Health and Human Services in Illinois to provide women with formula and food items, but many need diapers and wipes.

“I tried to hook up with the diaper bank in St. Louis but was told they don’t support Illinois,” she said. “I tried to do the same with Chicago and was told they don’t work with southern Illinois. We’re like the forgotten child.”

Hare’s policy is to align with WIC. When women get their WIC vouchers, they can come in to the diaper bank.

“WIC is distributed two or three times a month and that’s when a woman can come in for ‘dipes and wipes.’ They will be supplemental only. We’re not a grocery store, just as the food pantry is a supplement, not a store.”

Hare wants to include St. Clair County by fall 2020 and later expand to Macoupin and other counties. She’s starting with Madison County because it has the highest WIC caseload.

Soup-N-Share was founded in 2009 and became a 501c3 nonprofit in 2016. Over the years, the food pantry has expanded its outreach to other areas of Madison County, including Washington Park and Mounds, and Columbia, Mo. In 2017, more than 153,500 pounds of food was distributed to families, seniors, students and the homeless.

“Unlike regular pantries, we’re not income-based,” Hare said. “We let moderate-income families come in, those that make too much for government help but still need a little help at the end of the week or month. And we don’t use government money for our senior boxes.”

Low-income seniors age 60 and older can receive Commodity Supplemental Food Program boxes that may prevent them from having to make difficult and life-threatening choices between buying food or paying for other necessities, such as medicine or utilities.

The organization does more than provide food. S.O.S. (Save Our Students) is an emergency food and hygiene program for displaced or homeless students. Clothing is also provided to those in need referred to them through a human services organization, school or church.

“We believe clothing can open the door to a better future by providing the confidence needed to ace a job interview, project a healthy self-image in a social situation or stay safe from inclement weather,” Hare said.

For a list of diaper donation drop-off sites and Soup-N-Share’s other initiatives, visit the website.

