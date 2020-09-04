Madison graduate receives law firm scholarship

McCartney

Law firm Mathis, Marifian & Richter Ltd. has awarded three recent high school graduates with scholarships to help them pursue a career in the legal field. The members of the firm believe law is a noble and challenging career that provides attorneys the opportunity to serve both their clients and society. Lauren McCartney, Elizabeth Eichenlaub and Maxwell Juhas have chosen to pursue this noble career by enrolling in programs across the country.

Lauren McCartney is a graduate of Madison Senior High School, where she became the Class of 2020 valedictorian. She will attend Georgia State University this fall. During her junior year at Madison Senior High School, she became involved in Southwestern Illinois’ Running Start Program, where her passion to pursue a career in law began. She plans on using her voice in politics to help those who need it most.

Elizabeth Eichenlaub is a recent graduate from Freeburg Community High School who will be attending University of Chicago this fall, and Maxwell Juhas is a recent graduate from Belleville West High School who will be attending Washington University this fall.

This scholarship program selects three students each year to encourage them to go after their dreams of going to law school. The firm releases applications for scholarships available to high school seniors in St. Clair, Madison and Washington counties each spring. For more information, contact Debra Bollinger at (618) 234-9800.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter