Madison man killed in motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash killed a Madison man and injured his Granite City passenger Saturday afternoon in Jersey County.

A release from Illinois State Police District 18 identified the fatality as Paul T. Barnett, 54. His passenger, Lanelle L. Hendon, 45, was transported by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Barnett was driving a 1995 Harley-Davidson south on Otterville Road, approximately 2 miles south of Otterville, at about 5:35 p.m. when the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and slid into a field. The driver and passenger were both ejected. The Jersey County coroner pronounced Barnett dead at the scene.

Neither victim was wearing a helmet.

