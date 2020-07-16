Madison mayor recognized for service at America’s Central Port

(Right) Madison Mayor John Hamm III has served on the board at America's Central Port since 1997. His recent service as the chairman of the board for this past 2020 fiscal year marks his sixth term as chairman. The port is honored to recognize his exceptional service and appreciates his continued leadership. (Left) Former Grafton mayor Tom Thompson was appointed to the board in 2015, elected treasurer in July 2018, and will serve as chairman of the board for America’s Central Port through June 2021.

