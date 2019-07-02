Madison police looking for two with dementia

Roy L. Cox and Bobby J. McCoy

The Madison Police Department is seeking help finding two senior citizens who both suffer from dementia.

A Facebook post states police are looking for Bobby J. McCoy, 72; 5 feet, 4 inches tall; 132 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes; and Roy L. Cox, 71; 5 feet, 5 inches; 150 pounds; black hair and black eye. He is missing one eye.

They drive a black 2010 Mazda CX7, Illinois license plate R915963.

The were last seen at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Madison.

Police ask anyone with information to call (618) 876-4300.

