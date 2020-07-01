Madison woman seriously injured in I-55 crash

× Expand crash

A Madison woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Interstate 55-70, police said Wednesday.

Illinois State Police District 11 said Amber Murphy, 40, was a passenger in a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Charles Thomas, 32, of Granite City, that was traveling north on the interstate near Illinois 203 in St. Clair County at approximately 10:36 p.m. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road to the right and struck a light pole.

Thomas was uninjured. An ambulance transported Murphy to a hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash and criminal charges are possibly pending.

