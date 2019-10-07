Magic and Mayhem launches new Halloween tradition in Granite City

× 1 of 11 Expand Kyle and Ashley Melton dressed as Toy Story favorites Woody and Bo Peep and their son Silas dressed as Forky. × 2 of 11 Expand photo by Denny Patterson Tyler Clark hands out candy to trick-or-treaters. × 3 of 11 Expand photo by Denny Patterson (From left) Syrenity Price, Johnna Patterson, Bryton Price, Ammee Price, Sean Texier and Tyler Brousseau enjoy the inaugural Magic and Mayhem at Granite City’s Civic Park. × 4 of 11 Expand photo by Denny Patterson Sam Rutherford hands out candy. × 5 of 11 Expand photo by Denny Patterson Leslie Aerts passes out apples dressed as a witch. × 6 of 11 Expand photo by Denny Patterson Michelle Joiner sells s’mores and caramel apples. × 7 of 11 Expand photo by Denny Patterson Volunteers make witch’s brew. × 8 of 11 Expand photo by Denny Patterson Scott and Mechelle Smith sell hot dogs. × 9 of 11 Expand photo by Denny Patterson Melodie Chism dressed as Velma, her son Kwinton dressed as Shaggy, Victoria Goss dressed as Daphne and her son Dean dressed as Scooby-Doo. × 10 of 11 Expand photo by Denny Patterson Tanja Gardner hands out candy. × 11 of 11 Expand photo by Denny Patterson (From left) Grace Joiner, Emily Kilmer and Makaina Woods, members of Alfresco’s Rising Stars, perform at the Magic and Mayhem event. Prev Next

Granite City saw the birth of a new Halloween tradition thanks to the planning and coordination of Brenda Whitaker and several others.

The first Magic and Mayhem took place Oct. 5 at Civic Park. Attendees walked up and down Niedringhaus Avenue and enjoyed an evening of thrills and chills.

Whitaker may have come up with the original concept for this event, but she said events such as this only happen with a great team, and that’s what they had.

“It takes a village,” she said. “That is why some of the downtown businesses and Granite City residents have formed a group called Advocates for a Vibrant Community to work on events such as this. If anyone would like to be involved, they can send a message on the Facebook page Go Downtown GC.”

Civic Park was transformed into Dr. Frankenstein’s laboratory, and with one jolt too many, his classic monster rises from the table and releases havoc. The event had food vendors, music, performances by the Alfresco Rising Stars, pumpkin-painting, witch’s brew, games and a line of volunteers waiting to pass out candy to trick-or-treaters. Costumes were highly encouraged.

Not only did Whitaker want to create an event to celebrate the Halloween season, she wanted to give Granite City citizens another reason to celebrate the downtown area and have a sense of community.

“It isn’t about creating just a Halloween event,” she said. “It’s about creating multiple events that will bring people back to the downtown area. Any time a community comes together, whether it’s a downtown event or whatever, it gives a greater sense of community. People like to do things, go places and see people. Just doing stuff. That is why we use the hashtag #doinstuffdowntown.”

Alfresco Productions opened its haunted house called The Cutting Room: A Haunting Experience, 1412 Niedringhaus Ave. It will be open 6-10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October. Tickets are $10 and children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

As with any event, the first year is just to introduce it. Whitaker hopes to build on it each year to make it a success.

“Every event, no matter how large or small or where it is held at, has its own uniqueness,” Whitaker said.

Resident Victoria Goss has worked with Whitaker in the past and thought Magic and Mayhem was a great idea.

“I think this is a wonderful opportunity for the Granite City community to get together and celebrate the fall season,” she said.

Resident Melodie Chism agrees.

“I think that it is a great opportunity to bring the community together and show our support of the local small businesses of Granite City,” she said.

