Magic red carpet ride

× Expand photo courtesy of Jason Denton Jason Denton and Sherry Gilleland attended the MusiCares event in Los Angeles, where Dolly Parton was being honored as person of the year. Both diehard Parton fans, they were able to meet and chat with her during the event.

photo courtesy of Jason Denton Denton and Gilleland take their turn on the red carpet.

Millions of people dream about attending a major Hollywood awards show and rubbing elbows with celebrities. Luckily for two Metro East locals, that dream turned into a reality.

Jason Denton of Hartford and Sherry Gilleland of Brighton had the opportunity to attend the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10.

“It all started because Jason and I were going to attend MusiCares, where Dolly Parton was being honored as person of the year,” Gilleland said. “We are both super diehard Dolly Parton fans, so we got an invite and we accepted and that was honestly our only plan. It wasn’t until we heard about this thing called seatfillersandmore.com. We scoped it out and it’s basically where people coordinating major events and shows will take people to fill in empty seats. I thought, ‘You know what, I bet they are going to have this for the Grammys.’ Dolly was going to be performing, so this is really our only chance to be able to get in.”

When it was announced the Grammys were looking for people to fill in seats, Gilleland and Denton immediately applied.

“I was chosen to be one of the lucky ones,” Gilleland said. “Over 30,000 people submitted.”

Unfortunately, Denton wasn’t selected to be a seat filler, but he still found a way to attend the show.

“I actually ended up buying a ticket off the street,” he said, laughing. “Sherry was all like, ‘I don’t want to go if you’re not going,’ and I told her, ‘No. You have to go. This is a once in a lifetime thing and you have to attend.’ Even if we were both seat fillers, we would not be sitting together.”

This was Denton and Gilleland’s first time attending a major awards show.

When Gilleland was selected, she was asked if she wanted to stay in one seat or move around throughout the show.

“I’m like, ‘I totally want to move around and meet as many stars as I possibly can,’” she said. “I was very blessed and fortunate they put me down on the floor, where I was able to rub shoulders with all the stars. I moved around nine times, and it was just an unbelievable experience.”

Some of the stars Gilleland got to meet included Lady Gaga, Pink, Jennifer Lopez, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Smokey Robinson, and Cardi B.

“It was absolutely an awesome time,” Gilleland said. “Everyone was so nice and sweet. We did have some orders from the seat filler people, though. Like, you have to act like one of them. You can’t act starstruck, you can’t ask for their picture, you can’t ask for their autograph and don’t really talk to them unless they initiate conversation with you. They knew who were seat fillers, but would still talk to us. So it was really neat.”

Even though Denton did not experience the Grammys the same way as Gilleland, the biggest highlight for him that weekend was attending MusiCares.

“Being a part of MusiCares where Dolly Parton was being honored was amazing,” he said. “Dolly will only be given this once, so to be a part of that night was incredible. Being there meant so much for Sherry and me, and the Grammys was really just kind of an added bonus.”

Denton has met Parton more than 30 times.

“Some call it stalking; we call it love,” he joked. “My love for her started way back as a young child listening to her back in the ‘9 to 5’ and ‘Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’ days. I just always had a love for Dolly. As you see her on TV, that is who she is.”

“I hope everybody will get to experience something like this at least once in their life,” Gilleland added. “If there is something you want to do, do it. One of my good friends said, ‘Die with memories, not dreams.’ That is how I have been trying to live my life lately. Take the chances, make the memories and just enjoy life, because life is too short. We can be here one day and gone the next.”

“We have memories that can never be replaced,” Denton concluded.

