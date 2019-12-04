Amy Maher to seek GOP nomination for resident circuit judge

× Expand Photo by Daniel Schattnik The Madison County Courthouse in Edwardsville

Longtime Madison County prosecutor Amy Maher announced Wednesday her intention to seek the Republican nomination for resident circuit judge in Madison County. Chief Judge David Hylla announced his intention to retire, which triggered the opening on the ballot.

Upon graduating from Notre Dame Law School, Maher served a one-year term as a clerk for a felony trial court judge in Anchorage, Alaska. She then began serving the people of Madison County as an assistant state’s attorney, remaining in that position for 23 years. She handled every type of case but was well-known for her vigorous prosecution of cases involving child abuse and animal cruelty. Since 2013, Maher has worked for Catholic Charities, most recently as director of operations. Under her leadership, Catholic Charities has helped low-income families receive the legal support they need through a free legal services program.

“Amy Maher brings a unique combination of compassion and toughness to this race,” stated U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, who has agreed to serve as her campaign chairman.

“Amy is an extremely ethical, honest, and decent person,” state Sen. Jason Plummer added. “Her track record of service and her reputation as a very principled community leader make Amy exactly the kind of judge we need in Madison County.”

Maher’s grandfather, Michael M. Kinney, was a well-respected jurist in Madison County from the mid-1950s until his retirement in 1972. She is a native of Alton and a lifelong resident of Madison County. She and her husband, Chief Deputy Coroner Roger Smith, reside in rural Madison County with a variety of rescued animals.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter