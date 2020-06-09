Main Street Community Center to reopen July 15

Main Street Community Center will reopen on a limited basis starting July 15:

Appointments for food, paralegal and utility assistance as available by community partners, limited to two people at a time.

One person at a time may visit the resale boutique, lending library, shop for puzzles or coloring book kits.

Maximum of 10 persons in the building at any given time, including staff and volunteers.

Transportation will resume on a limited basis in the near future; date will be announced soon.

The center continues to provide home-delivered meals, bags of shelf-stable food for any seniors and disabled adults in need, and will arrange for errands to grocery stores and pharmacies.

Protocols to follow when entering the center:

• Public entry at front door only. Park in rear of building; do not park in circle drive.

• Masks required inside the building at all times.

• Use hand sanitizer upon entering and check in with the reception volunteer.

• Wait for staff member, who will take temperature and complete a screening survey. This is required for entry.

• Maintain 6 feet social distance from others at all times.

The center asks those who are older than 60, disabled or immunocompromised to let the center help them while they stay safe at home.

For information, call the center at (618) 656-0300 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday or email info@mainstcc.org.