Maintaining city services during an unprecedented time

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire released the following statement:

The COVID-19 virus has thrust this country into an unprecedented time in our history and the city of Wood River is operating within these truncated governmental guidelines. Like other cities, we are conducting meetings in such a way as to safeguard the public, our council members and city employees. This is the reason the City Council meetings are being conducted by teleconferencing as outlined by COVID-19 Executive Order 2020-7 and approved by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. For more information, citizens can call City Hall at (618) 251-3100.

The city of Wood River’s fiscal year is May 1, so it’s imperative that the budget is passed and bills be approved. Any budget is a financial plan and must be fluid so changes can be made when necessary. This budget is no exception. Essential expenditures are our top priority, non-essential projects have been placed on hold, as of March 15, and revenues are being closely scrutinized. To that end, myself and department heads have been in contact with our federal and state government representatives to check whether grants and other revenues that the city is receiving, may receive or are on target to receive are being postponed, given this precarious time.

Citywide, many employees are working off site at home, and city departments are rotating its work force whenever possible. Both fire and police departments are fully staffed and are altering their methods of serving the public in order to lend to the safety of the public and our first responders. Even with these adaptations during this emergency, citizens are currently receiving city services as we can best provide.

The City Council and administration appreciates the patience and understanding of the public as well as their cooperation in conducting their business with the city.

Cities are here solely to serve the needs of its residents and that’s what Wood River is doing in the modified ways we are able. Everyone please stay safe and stay well.

